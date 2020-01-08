Warrant: Whitehouse murder suspect claims victim tried to kill him

WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KETK) – A Whitehouse man charged with murder initially claimed at the scene that the victim tried to kill him, according to an arrest warrant obtained by KETK News.

On January 2, police responded to a possible murder in Whitehouse in the 400 block of Hanks Street. When they arrived, no one answered but when they arrived at the back of the house, they found a door covered in blood.

After entering the house, they found Lars Theorine, 52, and Michael Reed, 51, on the floor of the kitchen with blood all over the walls and floor.

Officers attempted CPR on Reed, but quickly determined that he was already dead. They then moved to Theorine, who muttered “He tried to kill me” to them. He repeatedly fell in and out of consciousness.

Reed’s body showed multiple defensive wounds to his chest and arms, as well as multiple stab wounds on his back and neck.

Theorine is the owner of Paradise Skating Rink and Big Kahuna Indoor Parties in Whitehouse. He is being held on a $500,000 bond in the Smith County Jail.

A grand jury has less than 90 days to formally indict him before the case continues to court.