Warrant: Tyler man confessed to killing girlfriend, left her in trunk of car

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler man confessed to police that he killed his girlfriend and left her body in the trunk of a car at a motel, according to an arrest warrant obtained by KETK News.

42-year-old Leslie Gamino was found in the back of her Volkswagen Jetta just after 2 a.m. on Saturday at the Town House Motel in Tyler. Police were investigating Gamino’s disappearance after her daughter reported her missing earlier in the week.

Gamino had multiple stab wounds to her chest and torso area.

The document states that Johnny Osburn, 39, was taken to the Tyler Police Department and advised of his Miranda Rights before an interview. The warrant says that Osburn described the night as “just a blur” and he was very vague in his answers.

After requesting to use the restroom, Osburn said to officers “I know I killed my wife, but you guys are doing me wrong.” He complained about how he was in leg irons and handcuffs. Osburn said that he had been to prison before and “had never been treated [that] way.”

There is no record of a marriage between Osburn and Gamino. According to court records, he has prior convictions for:

  • Aggravated Robbery
  • Burglary of a Habitation
  • Burglary of a Vehicle
  • Drug Possession with Intent to Deliver
  • Tampering with Evidence
  • Trespassing

Gamino’s daughter set up a GoFundMe page to help cover the cost of the funeral.

