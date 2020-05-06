Warrant: Longview mother smothered newborn to keep her from CPS, tried to kill other children

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A Longview mother charged with capital mother allegedly confessed to police that she smothered her 3-month-old baby to death and tried to kill her other two children.

According to an arrest warrant obtained by KETK News, Andrea Burks, 40, went into a CEFCO gas station on April 28 saying that she had killed someone in her apartment.

Police arrived at her home at the Pine Grove Apartments, where they found her three-month-old daughter Yahniece Wright unresponsive. The document also stated that Burke confessed she killed the infant because she feared that Child Protective Services would take the child away.

The warrant states Burks confessed that she “was going to do anything to keep that from happening.”

Burks’ also told investigators that she attempted to smother her other two daughters in their room as well.

Wright’s body was sent for an autopsy in Dallas County where injuries were found around her nose and mouth that were consistent with a smothering.

Under Texas law, the charge of capital murder is automatically applied for the killing of a child younger than 15. If convicted, the only sentences permitted are the death penalty or life without parole.