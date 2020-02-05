Warrant: Former Lindale coach, UT Tyler baseball star sent graphic photos to student

LINDALE, Texas (KETK) – Former Lindale ISD assistant football and baseball coach Blake Maddox allegedly performed a sexual act on a female student in December, according to an arrest warrant obtained by KETK News.

The warrant states that Maddox, 23, communicated with the student via Instagram and Snapchat. The young woman said in a statement to police that Maddox, on multiple occasions, sent her graphic pictures of himself.

In an interview with Lindale ISD Police Chief Joey King, she stated that she had been to Maddox’s home twice. The second time was two weeks before Christmas when, she told investigators, she was sitting in a recliner and she and Maddox kissed.

The student said Maddox then pulled down her pants and continued the sexual behavior. She said when he was done she told him “I’ve gotta go” and left his residence.

Following the incident, the warrant says, Maddox told the student he was planning to propose to his girlfriend during the Christmas break. They had no contact after that conversation.

According to one of Maddox’s social media pages, he proposed on December 22.

Maddox initially agreed to an interview with investigators when the contacted him on January 30. Shortly after, he told investigators that any questions they have for him should be forwarded to his attorney.

Maddox was arrested on February 4, after a warrant was signed by Judge Jason Ellis. He posted a $20,000 bond and was released.

He is charged with having an “improper relationship with a student.” It is a second-degree felony that carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

Court documents identify the student as 17-years-old. KETK News is not reporting her name.

According to Texas law, the age of consent is 17, but the warrant does not state whether the acts were consensual or not. The criminal charge Maddox is facing is not contingent upon the age of the student.

Below is a statement from Lindale ISD Superintendent Stan Surratt:

On January 28, 2020, Lindale ISD was alerted of a possible inappropriate relationship between an employee and a high school student. LISD administrators immediately began an investigation. The employee in question has resigned from the district and the results of the school investigation have been turned over to the Lindale ISD Police department and the Smith County District Attorney’s office. The Lindale ISD Police department did a more extensive investigation into this matter. A warrant for arrest has been executed, therefore, Lindale ISD will not comment any further about this incident or former employee. The mission of Lindale ISD is to provide a safe and secure environment for all students and staff. I am proud of the prompt attention and the work of Lindale High School administrators and of the efforts of the Lindale ISD Police Department.

Maddox was a member of the UT Tyler baseball team for two years and was a key player in their run to the Division III National Championship.