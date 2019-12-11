Warrant: ESD2 employee uploaded child porn while on duty, victims as young as 2

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Silas Franks, the Smith County Emergency Servies District 2 employee charged with child porn possession, allegedly uploaded pictures with victims as young as 2 years old while he was on duty, according to an arrest warrant obtained by KETK News.

Silas Franks, 25, had been under investigation after Tyler police received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC). After realizing that the case would take them outside the city limits it was forwarded to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the warrant, the NCMEC sent several files involving children performing lewd sex acts. It stated that many of the images involved children between the ages of 2 and 7.

None of the victims are from East Texas and none were met through his work in ESD2.

Detectives subpoenaed Snapchat after receiving a search warrant from Judge Christi Kennedy for his account information as well as AT&T for phone records.

Snapchat sent more 2,000 files from Franks’ account “silas94” and it was found that he chatted with multiple people about trading child porn. He also talked about how he was into bestiality.

The records sent by both Snapchat and AT&T confirmed that Franks was on duty at the time of the alleged upload of the pornographic images on July 15.

Franks is being held in the Smith County Jail on a $250,000 bond. He faces up to twenty years in prison, if convicted.

KETK News has reached out to ESD2 about his employment status, but has not heard back yet.