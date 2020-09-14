WANTED: Man wanted in Angelina County on a revocation of probation warrant

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Crime Stoppers reported that a man is wanted in Angelina County.

David Alton Antley Jr., a 38-year-old white man, was arrested in 2017 and served for two years in the state jail and served 10 years of probation following convictions for Theft of Service and Forgery.

Antley has a warrant for revocation of probation.

If you know the CURRENT location of David Alton Antley, Jr, visit 639TIPS.com to submit a tip or download Crime Stoppers’ app, or call Crime Stoppers at (936) 639-TIPS.

Tips and calls directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and an anonymous tip that leads to an arrest might be eligible for a reward.