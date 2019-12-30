Walmart robbery suspect driving stolen vehicle leads officials on multi-county chase

LINDALE, Texas (KETK) A robbery suspect lead East Texas officials on a chase Sunday.

Lindale Police were called to a theft in progress at the Lindale Walmart on Sunday, saying that a man in a black SUV had driven behind the Lowe’s store.

Officers drove behind the store and located the SUV.

The suspect, now identified as Roderick Butler, 25, of Denton, attempted to back up almost hitting a patrol car.

Butler then drove forward and hit a metal pole gate, causing damage to the pole and another patrol vehicle.

The first officer started chasing the SUV, calling for backup assistance.

The pursuit continued into Gregg County before it ended and Butlerwas taken into custody.

The vehicle he was driving had been reported stolen out of Waxahachie.

Butler has been charged with the following crimes: