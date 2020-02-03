VIDEO: South Carolina man arrested for police chase in Lufkin that reached 100 MPH

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – A South Carolina man is facing a litany of charges in Lufkin after leading officers on a chase that exceeded 100 miles per hour, according to Officer Jessica Pebsworth.

At 11 a.m. Sunday morning, an officer with Lufkin Police attempted to pull over a white Chevy Tahoe that had been stolen out of South Carolina. He attempted to pull over the car, but the driver refused.

The vehicle speeded down Loop 287 at speeds that exceeded more than 100 miles per hour. An officer tried to lay down a spike trip, but it failed to deflate the tires.

Eventually, the driver pulled over and was identified as 24-year-old Donny Grammar of New Ellenton, South Carolina. He admitted that he had stolen the car from a friend.

A female passenger was also taken into custody and was identified as Rebekah Clark, 26.

Officers searched the vehicles and found six guns, counterfeit money, along with baggies and needles that contained meth.

Grammar was charged with evading arrest with a vehicle, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, delivery of a controlled substance and forgery of a financial instrument. He remains in the Angelina County Jail while Clark was released on bond.