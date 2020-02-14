VIDEO: Shirtless, barefoot man steals snowplow after being kicked out of girlfriend’s car

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Michigan (KETK) – A shirtless, barefoot man stole a running snowplow because his girlfriend kicked him out of her car – and it was all caught on camera.

18-year-old Mario Nikprelaj jumped into the snowplow that was parked near his girlfriend’s apartment complex after she kicked him out.

Unbeknownst to him, the snowplow came equipped with a dashcam and GPS tracker. The truck’s owner called police and Nikprelaj was eventually arrested.

He is charged with stealing the snowplow, domestic violence, and a parole violation.