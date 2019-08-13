VIDEO: Kilgore PD pulls over DWI suspect after hitting guardrail at 100 MPH

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – A Kilgore PD officer caught a very dangerous driver on dashcam video this week that made its way onto the department’s Facebook page to remind the public about the dangers of drunk driving.

Kilgore PD DWI Arrest on 08-11-2019 MUST WATCH VIDEO: Each night our officers activately look for the clues indicating a driver may be intoxicated. Usually, it's not this obvious!In this incident, the 30 year old driver was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated – open container. Several items of marijuana paraphernalia were located, resulting in a citation being issued for possession of drug paraphernalia. As seen in the video, the vehicle struck the concrete guard rail on the U.S. Highway 259 North Business bridge at approximately 100 miles per hour. His vehicle sustained damage, but luckily he was not injured from the crash.Anyone who has worked in public safety can tell you of multiple times they've seen death and destruction resulting from someone who decided to drive while intoxicated (alcohol, drugs, or a combination). This is why we have always had an aggressive stance on DWI enforcement. Thanks to our partners at the Gregg County Criminal District Attorney’s Office and Rusk County & District Attorney's Office, we're able to have a "no refusal" stance at all times (this means we always have the ability to apply for a search warrant for a blood withdrawal of the driver). We also appreciate the support of Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) locally in East Texas. Posted by Kilgore Police Department on Monday, August 12, 2019

A driver in the footage comes onto frame, driving erratically and at very high speeds on U.S. HWY 259. The suspect weaves in and out of lanes and hits a guardrail at over 100 MPH.

The post went on to say:

The driver’s could not be identified, but Kilgore PD wrote that it was a 30-year-old. In the car, they found an open container and marijuana. After the officer turned on his lights, the driver pulled over without incident.

The department went on to than the Gregg and Rusk County District Attorney’s Offices as well as Mothers Against Drunk Driving for their presence in East Texas.