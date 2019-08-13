VIDEO: Kilgore PD pulls over DWI suspect after hitting guardrail at 100 MPH

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – A Kilgore PD officer caught a very dangerous driver on dashcam video this week that made its way onto the department’s Facebook page to remind the public about the dangers of drunk driving.
A driver in the footage comes onto frame, driving erratically and at very high speeds on U.S. HWY 259. The suspect weaves in and out of lanes and hits a guardrail at over 100 MPH.
The post went on to say:
Anyone who has worked in public safety can tell you of multiple times they’ve seen death and destruction resulting from someone who decided to drive while intoxicated (alcohol, drugs, or a combination). This is why we have always had an aggressive stance on DWI enforcement.
The driver’s could not be identified, but Kilgore PD wrote that it was a 30-year-old. In the car, they found an open container and marijuana. After the officer turned on his lights, the driver pulled over without incident.
The department went on to than the Gregg and Rusk County District Attorney’s Offices as well as Mothers Against Drunk Driving for their presence in East Texas.