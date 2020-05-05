Victim of Chapel Hill motorcycle murder identified as Ben Wheeler man

CHAPEL HILL, Texas (KETK) – A Ben Wheeler man has been identified as the victim in a weekend Chapel Hill murder, according to Smith County deputy Larry Christian.

33-year-old Brandon Edwards was riding his motorcycle Saturday, May 2 just before 5 p.m. when he was shot, causing him to crash in the 16400 block of FM 850.

He was pronounced dead at the scene when police and EMS workers arrived. They are still working to identify a suspect.

If you have any information concerning this homicide please call the Smith County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 566-6600.