Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect who evaded arrest

VAN ZANDT, Texas (KETK) – The Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a wanted fugitive.

Jacob Howell was involved in a disturbance at a residence involving a weapon. He left the residence and returned to Fruitvale in a stolen vehicle where he was confronted by law enforcement.

Officials tried to stop Howell, but he evaded arrest and led them on a short pursuit where Howell dumped the vehicle in a wooded area and ran off on foot.

Howell is considered to be armed and dangerous, according to law enforcement.

They ask that you do not confront him and contact local officials immediately.