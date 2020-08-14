Van Zandt County looking for man suspected of assault at grocery store

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man suspected of assault.

The incident happened at Scotts Grocery in Myrtle Springs, although they did not specify a date.

Should you have any information to the identity or whereabouts of the above pictured individual you are asked to contact the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office at 903-567-4133.

Sheriff Corbett would like to extend his appreciation to the Texas Department of Public Safety’s Criminal Investigation Division for their continued assistance regarding this investigation.