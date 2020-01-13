Van Zandt County K-9 assists in search of vehicle, finding methamphetamine

CANTON, Texas (KETK) – On January 13, the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s conducted a traffic stop in which a K-9 was used to search the vehicle.

A positive alert was given by the K-9 giving probable cause the further search the vehicle and its contents. The search resulted in the seizure of half a pound of methamphetamine.

“This traffic stop is another example of the proactive enforcement initiative of Sgt. Bridger and K-9 Rico, I am very proud of their accomplishments and their great teamwork,” said Sheriff Corbett.