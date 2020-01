VAN ZANDT, Texas (KETK) – A search warrant was issued by the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office where illicit prescription pills were seized across from a local school.

In the search, 30 pounds of prescription pills were located valuing nearly $500,000.

Also in the search, multiple guns, ammo, and other drugs were located.

“This is another great example of how a collaborative investigation among local, state and federal agencies can produce great results within our county,” said Sheriff Corbett.