BIG SANDY, Texas (KETK) – The Upshur County Sheriff’s office is investigating the murder of a Big Sandy 18-year-old according to Sheriff Larry Webb.

At 10:50 p.m. on Thursday, officers responded to a shooting in the 400 block of Juniper Road near Big Sandy. They found Christopher Johnson suffering from a gunshot wound.

Johnson was taken to Good Shepard Medical Center where he later died.

Webb said investigators are following leads in the case and that Johnson’s family has been notified.