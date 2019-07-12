Upshur County inmate in jail for sexual assault of a child dies after sudden collapse

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An Upshur County inmate in jail for two counts of sexual assault of a child died suddenly on Thursday, according to Sheriff Larry Webb.

Omega Lynn McCellon, 65, felt ill in his cell and suddenly became unresponsive. An Upshur County deputy, who was a certified EMT, provided immediate assistance until medics arrived.

McCellon was transported to Good Shepherd Hospital in Longview where he was later pronounced dead.

Judge Jameson ordered an autopsy and the Texas Rangers an investigating the incident.