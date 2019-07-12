Breaking News
Arkansas National Guard Blackhawk helicopter makes unexpected landing in Troup, pilots uninjured

Upshur County inmate in jail for sexual assault of a child dies after sudden collapse

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An Upshur County inmate in jail for two counts of sexual assault of a child died suddenly on Thursday, according to Sheriff Larry Webb.

Omega Lynn McCellon, 65, felt ill in his cell and suddenly became unresponsive. An Upshur County deputy, who was a certified EMT, provided immediate assistance until medics arrived.

McCellon was transported to Good Shepherd Hospital in Longview where he was later pronounced dead.

Judge Jameson ordered an autopsy and the Texas Rangers an investigating the incident.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

KETK She Shed Giveaway Powered by Doran Mechanical

KETK Summer Splash Giveaway Sponsored by: RV Station

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC