Upshur County arrest Hallsville man in connection with mail theft

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Upshur County officials have arrested a Hallsville man in connection with mail thefts in Upshur County.

Dalton Shane Brewer, 24, was arrested on May 15 on charges of Fraudulent Use/Possession of Identifying Information Greater than 50 meaning more than 50 victims.

The charge is a first degree felony with a maximum penalty of life in prison.

Other chargers could result as the investigation goes further.

Anyone with more information are asked to contact the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office or the U.S. Postal Inspectors Service in Ft. Worth Office.