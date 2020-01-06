Tyler man charged with murder after woman found stabbed to death in trunk

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler man charged with murder after a body was found in a car trunk at a motel, according to Smith County judicial records.

According to police, Leslie Michelle Gamino, 42, of Tyler, was killed after being stabbed multiple times.

Officials say she and Johnny Orsburn, 39, were in a relationship.

Orsburn is charged with first-degree felony murder, which carries a sentence of 5-99 years in prison.

The body was found in the parking lot of the Townhouse Motel on East Gentry just before 1 a.m. Saturday. The vehicle belonged to a person reported missing the previous day by a family member.

The identity of the deceased has not been released pending notification of family. An autopsy has been ordered.

A GoFundMe was set up for the victim’s family.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information about this case is urged to contact Detective G. Roberts at 903-535-0193 or Tyler-Smith County Crime Stoppers at 903-597-2833.

Editor’s Note: This story originally reported that Osburn was charged with capital murder. Smith County DA Jacob Putman said that the arrest report mistakenly listed this as the charge instead of first-degree murder.