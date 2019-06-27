Undercover operation seizes crystal meth in Nacogdoches

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – Traffic stop leads to illegal substances and personal bank information found in Nacogdoches.

Nacogdoches PD and the Sheriff’s Department went undercover to observe a truck leaving a house suspected of containing high amounts of narcotics.

Officers followed the truck into town and performed a traffic stop.

Narcotics were seen in plain view, allowing for probable cause of entry. After a search, 20 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 60 grams of a stimulated substance, and over 100 fraudulent checks were found.

Stolen gift cards and personal banking information of others were found inside the truck.

Samuel Hale, 32, of Nacogdoches and Timothy Pina, 38, of Lufkin were charged with manufacturing a controlled substance, possession of identifying information, and possession with intent to deliver a stimulated substance to a state jail.

Timothy Pina

Samuel Hale

Vanessa Smith

Charges included a first and third degree felony.

Bond was set at $70,000.

A third passenger, Vanessa Smith,34, of Lufkin was charged with an outstanding warrant for parole.

Additional charges are still pending.