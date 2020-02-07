Closings
There are currently 2 active closings. Click for more details.

Tyler woman now faces murder charge after husband dies from gunshot wound

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler woman had charges against her upgraded on Friday morning to murder after her husband died from a gunshot wound to the head.

According to Officer Andy Erbaugh, Debbie Ann Bryant, 55, admitted to shooting her husband on Tuesday morning. 58-year-old Allen Ferguson was taken to a hospital and Friday he died from his injuries.

Police said that Bryant confessed to the shooting and was initially charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

That charge has been upgraded to murder and her bond has been increased to $500,000, according to court records.

The case remains under investigation.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC