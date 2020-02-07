Tyler woman now faces murder charge after husband dies from gunshot wound

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler woman had charges against her upgraded on Friday morning to murder after her husband died from a gunshot wound to the head.

According to Officer Andy Erbaugh, Debbie Ann Bryant, 55, admitted to shooting her husband on Tuesday morning. 58-year-old Allen Ferguson was taken to a hospital and Friday he died from his injuries.

Police said that Bryant confessed to the shooting and was initially charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

That charge has been upgraded to murder and her bond has been increased to $500,000, according to court records.

The case remains under investigation.