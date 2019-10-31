Tyler police searching for three men who robbed Valero gas station

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Three men robbed a Tyler Valero gas station Thursday morning, according to Officer Don Martin with the Tyler Police Department.

Martin said the robbery occurred at 5006 Paluxy Dr. at 4:35 a.m. The store is at the intersection of Shiloh Rd. and Paluxy Dr.

The store clerk described the thieves as three black men who held him at gunpoint and demanded money from the register and the safe. He was not injured in the robbery

They then fled in a dark SUV and were wearing dark clothing, hoods, and gloves.

Anyone with information about the suspects involved in this crime are urged to contact the Tyler Police Department, at 903-531-1000, or Crimestoppers at 903-597-CUFF (903-597-2833).

Crimestoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest and charges filed against the suspects in this case or any felony case.

