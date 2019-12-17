Tyler police searching for men involved in attempted ATM robbery

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler police are on the hunt for three men who are connected to an attempted ATM robbery at a Chase bank early Sunday morning.

The incident occurred at the Chase location on 140 SSW Loop 323 off HWY 64 just before 3:30 a.m. Investigators said that the ATM was pulled off its pedestal in an attempt to break it open, but they were unsuccessful.

Attempted ATM robbery

The robbers eventually gave up on trying to steal money and eventually left the scene with nothing.

Police have described the men as three males of an unknown race. They were seen driving away in a white truck. The make and model of the truck is also unknown.