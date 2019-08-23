Tyler police needs help identifying man who shot 16-year-old boy

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler police are asking the public’s help in identifying a suspect who shot a 16-year-old boy in a gun sale gone bad.

Officer Don Martin says that the victim was selling the gun after making contact with three people online on August 4. The shooting occurred near the Time Square Shopping Center.

One of the suspects jumped out the back of his car with the intent to steal the gun. A struggle ensued and the boy was shot twice in the arm and shoulder.

The suspects fled in the vehicle that was later determined to be stolen and recovered in Tyler. The victim was treated and released with an non-life threatening injury.

Investigators were able to locate video of the suspect who is believed to have committed the shooting. If you can identify this suspect please contact Detective Fite immediately at 903-533-2025 or call Crimestoppers at 903-597-CUFF (903-597-2833).

Crimestoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest and charges filed against the suspects in this case or any felony case.