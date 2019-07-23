1  of  2
Breaking News
Tyler police investigating robbery at Dollar Tree Plane lands on HWY in Kilgore, pulls into hotel parking lot

Former employee arrested for robbing Tyler Dollar Tree

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

UPDATE (2:15 P.M.) – A former employee of the HWY 64 Dollar Tree store that was robbed has been arrested, according to Officer Don Martin.

His report states that Michael Pierce, 23, walked into the store wanting to talk about employment.

After a discussion, the manager offered Pierce a ride if he needed it. As the manager opened the safe, Piece allegedly shoved her to the ground and ran off with the money.

Pierce is currently being held in the Smith County Jail.

He has three previous convictions including theft, trespassing, and public intoxication.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

KETK She Shed Giveaway Powered by Doran Mechanical

KETK Summer Splash Giveaway Sponsored by: RV Station

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC