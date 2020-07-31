Tyler police investigating nearly one dozen shots fired at a Whataburger

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler police are searching for the person responsible for shooting out the windows of a Whataburger early Friday morning.

According to Jenny Wells with the City of Tyler, the shooting was around 12:15 a.m. on Friday and officers were on scene just minutes later at 345 South Southwest Loop 323.

The Whataburger is located near an IHOP as well as a Walmart Supercenter.

Investigators found that 11 shots were fired at the building. Thankfully, no one was injured despite workers being inside.

Wells said that the security footage has not revealed much and is currently asking the public to come forward to the Tyler Police Department if they have information.

This is a developing story. KETK News will update this as more information becomes available.