TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler police are investigating a robbery at a gas station that occurred early Monday morning.

According to the department, the robbery was called in just after 6 a.m. for the CEFCO gas station at 805 W. Houston Street in North Tyler.

It is unclear how much money was taken and police are still actively working the scene.

Details are limited at this time and KETK News will update this story as more information becomes available.