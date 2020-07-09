Man dies after pulling gun on home owner in North Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KETK) The Tyler Police Department has identified the person shot and killed in an early Thursday morning homicide.

According to the department, shortly after midnight, officers were called to the 600 block of West Vance Street.

When they arrived, they found a man dead with a gunshot wound to his chest lying in front of a house.

Draveon McCullough, 21, of Tyler, was pronounced dead by Justice of the Peace Quincy Beavers. His body has been sent for autopsy.

The resident of the house told police someone had knocked on the door, and when he answered, a gun was pointed at him by McCullough, leading to a struggle. During the struggle, McCullough was shot and killed.

Officials did find a substantial amount of narcotics at the scene.

*The picture on this story is a mug shot of McCullough from Smith County judicial records