Tyler Police arrest suspect who threated to shoot Walmart employees and customers

FILE – This June 25, 2019, file photo shows the entrance to a Walmart in Pittsburgh. A lawsuit filed earlier this week by Walmart over fires in rooftop solar panels made by Tesla Inc. has been sealed by the court, and both sides say they look forward to addressing all issues. In joint statements Friday, Aug. 23, the companies say they look forward to re-activating the panels once both sides are certain that all concerns have been addressed.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler Police arrested a suspect who threatened employees and customers with a gun at the Tyler Walmart located at 450 SSE Loop 323.

The suspect was identified as Trumaine Washington, 31, of Tyler.

Washington got into an altercation with an employee inside the store. When the employee went to get the manager, Washington pulled a gun and began threating to shoot and kill people.

Several units responded to the call and arrived on the scene shortly before 2:00 p.m.

Officers located Washington in the parking lot and was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

No shots were fired and no one was injured.