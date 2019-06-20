1  of  3
Breaking News
Kayla Gomez’s accused killer has trial delayed fifth time, set for March 2020 Tyler PD warns of check fraud by suspected foreign nationals Iran shoots down US drone amid tensions

Tyler PD warns of check fraud by suspected foreign nationals

Crime

by: Patrick Cunningham

Posted: / Updated:

The Tyler Police Department is investigating several cases of check fraud by a group of suspected foreign nationals, according to Officer Don Martin.

Martin warns small businesses that a group of Hispanic males in East Texas have been cashing checks that are form legitimate businesses, but were never written.

Businesses have been hit in Tyler, Lindale, Rusk, and Marshall.

The checks have been forged using correct bank and routing numbers.

If you come in contact with any of these suspects or other foreign nationals attempting to cash a check from these businesses, please contact the company issuing the check to verify that it is genuine.

If you feel that it is not, call 911.  If you recognize any of these individuals please contact any law enforcement agency in your area with the information. We believe this group is working out of the Houston area. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Astros @ Rangers Ticket Giveaway

astros-rangers-ticket-giveaway-2019

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC