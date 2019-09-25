Tyler PD searching for men who stole $10,000 gold chain from Broadway Square Mall

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler Police are searching for two men suspected of stealing a $10,000 gold diamond chain from Broadway Square Mall Monday afternoon.

According to Don Martin, at 3:45 p.m. the two men asked to see the 14k gold diamond chain at a jewelry store in the mall. The specific store was not identified.

As soon as it was in their hands, the two men took off.

Anyone with information about the suspects involved in this crime is urged to contact the Tyler Police Department, at 903-531-1000, or Crimestoppers at 903-597-CUFF (903-597-2833).

Crimestoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest and charges filed against the suspects in this case or any felony case.