Tyler PD investigating rape, burglary at Tanglewood Apartments

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Tyler Police Department is investigating a sexual assault that took place on Wednesday during a robbery at Tanglewood Apartments, according to Officer Don Martin.

Martin said that Wednesday morning a middle-aged woman reported an unknown black male entered her apartment with a gun, demanding money.

Police say the man then allegedly sexually assaulted her before stealing her wallet.

The suspect was described as a young black male, thin build, wearing all black clothing.

Anyone with information about the suspects involved in this crime are urged to contact the Tyler Police Department, at 903-531-1000, or Crimestoppers at 903-597-CUFF (903-597-2833).

Crimestoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest and charges filed against the suspects in this case or any felony case.