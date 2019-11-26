Tyler PD asking for public’s help in identifying sexual assault suspect

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Tyler Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect from a sexual assault earlier this year.

This is a sketch of a person of interest in a sexual assault from August of 2019 that occurred on Chimney Rock Drive in… Posted by Tyler-City Police Department on Tuesday, November 26, 2019

Tyler Police says the suspect is described as a skinny black male. The alleged sexual assault took place on Chimney Rock Dr, back in August. Maps of the area show that it is home to multiple apartment complexes.

If you have any information on the identity of this person please contact Det. Elliott at 903-531-1026 or call Tyler-Smith County Crime Stoppers at 903-597-2833.