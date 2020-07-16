Tyler parents arrested after 3-year-old dies with ‘visible trauma’ at hospital

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Two parents have been arrested in Tyler after a 3-year-old child with “visible trauma” died at a hospital late Wednesday night.

39-year-old Manuel Antious Williams and Courtnie Wiliams, 30, were taken into custody, according to Tyler Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh. They are officially charged with felony injury to a child, a first-degree felony in Texas.

Erbaugh said that at 10 p.m. Wednesday night, officers were called into the 500 block of North Glenwood Blvd.

They arrived to firefighters performing CPR on the child and Erbaugh said that the injuries were “not reasonable to what a 3-year-old would normally have. Looked like an abuse situation.”

The victim was taken to the hospital, where they later died of their injuries. No identifying information about the victim has been released.

Bonds have been set at $1 million for both Manuel and Courtnie. Erbaugh said that the charges could be upgraded, pending the results of an autopsy.