Tyler nurse accused of multiple murders has trial moved to September 2020

TYLER, TX (KETK) - The former CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances nurse accused of murdering multiple patients has had his trial moved to September 2020, according to judicial records.

It is unclear what caused the trial to be delayed. His original trial was scheduled for September 23, 2019.

William George Davis, 35, of Hallsville, is charged with multiple counts of capital murder and aggravated assault. He was arrested back in August of 2018 and still being held in the Smith County Jail on $6.75 million bond.

He served as a registered nurse for CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Louis and Peaches Owen Heart Hospital, but was fired back in February 2018 for "falsification of care events and his unethical practice related to failure to disclose interventions provided."

On March 16, 2018, the Texas Board of Nursing issued a Temporary Suspension Order against Davis, citing cases in which the board determined Davis was a "continuing and imminent threat to the public welfare."

Davis' RN license was issued on March 29, 2011, with an expiration date of February 28, 2018.

Prior to recent activity by the Board, Davis had no disciplinary action on his record.

The arrest affidavit details the deaths and injuries of seven patients:

1) John Doe 1, 61 - injured June 22, 2017

2) John Doe 2, 58 - injured July 14, 2017

3) Christopher Greenaway, 47 - injured August 4, 2017, died August 8, 2017

4) John Doe 3, 54, - injured August 7, 2017

5) John Doe 4, 56 - injured October 26, 2017

5) Pamela Henderson, 63 - injured November 30, 2017

6) Joseph Kalina, 58 - injured January 25, 2018

All were identified as patients who underwent cardiovascular surgery and were recovering in the Cardiovascular Intensive Care Unit (CVICU) at Louis and Peaches Owen Heart Hospital, "when they suddenly experienced a profound incident," according to the affidavit.