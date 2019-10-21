Tyler man who sold child porn over Facebook sentenced to five years in prison

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler man who pleaded guilty to selling child porn over Facebook on Monday was sentenced to five years in prison.

Andrew Armstrong, 27, was arrested back in May after a year-long investigation by the Tyler police department that started after a tip came from Facebook that showed Armstrong sent a user child porn after he requested it through his account.

One of the victims in the images he sent was as young as eight years old.

Armstrong was charged with a second-degree felony, meaning he faced up to 20 years in prison. He received a two-week continuance in the case earlier this month, but filed his guilty plea before his Thursday hearing.

At his first hearing, Armstrong told his mom he loved her and then waved to a KETK News camera.

Months later, a second tip came in that showed a child porn image had been uploaded from a phone that was registered to an email address that belonged to Armstrong.

It was discovered that the account belonged to Enterprise Rental Cars in Tyler. However, Armstrong later confessed that he used a service that hid his real IP address so that he would not get caught.

Enterprise Rental Cars told police that he was not currently and had never been an employee of the company. Armstrong later said that he got a rental car from the business after a wreck but could not remember when.

Back in May, Armstrong gave two interviews with police, one at his apartment and one at the police station.

From the beginning, Armstrong told detectives that he had a problem, but had gotten it under control. He stated that in just three days that he had an appointment at the Andrews Center in Tyler, where doctors treat kids, teens, and adults who have mental health or intellectual disabilities.

He told investigators that his family had an intervention about his “child pornography addiction.” In fact, his parents and brother had reached out to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office about his addiction during a family dispute in January 2018, according to the arrest warrant.

Armstrong told police he had been viewing child porn for nearly seven years.

Armstrong told detectives that his addiction was a “simplistic need” but knew that it was “illegal and comes with consequences.” He denied that he ever sexually assaulted young girls.

Officials were also told by him that he used services that helped cover his tracks, such as a service that re-routed his IP address to help him not get caught. There were images and videos found on his person blue Acer Aspire laptop, which was confiscated during the first interview.