Tyler man who shared 400 images of child porn over social media sentenced to 11 years in prison

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler man pleaded guilty to child pornography charges on Thursday after admitting he shared the images over social media.

Matthew Landua, 26, had a Tumblr account named “youngisbetterr” and an investigation was opened back in March 2019 after a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Investigators served a subpoena to Suddenlink Communications where they discovered a laptop that uploaded the videos belonged to the wife of Matthew Landua.

When asked by investigators why he would disseminate child porn, Landua said he did not have an excuse.

A search warrant was then executed for the Tumblr account where it was discovered that Landua had shared 410 images and videos of children that “appear to be well under 18 years of age.”

The arrest warrant listed 30 of the photos and videos from the account that were seized. Files ranged from photos with victims posed as “models” to videos of children as young five years old being raped.

Landua was arrested once the Tumblr account records were received in August. He was sentenced in the 241st District Court by Judge Jack Skeen.