Tyler man to plea not guilty to shopping center murder, trial to be set in the fall

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler man accused of a shopping center murder, and suspected of four other killings, will plead not guilty and opt for a trial in September.

26-year-old Kristian Perdomo is charged with the murder of 45-year-old Bradley Brockman, which stems from a shooting at the Westwood Shopping Center.

During an online Zoom hearing, Perdomo’s attorney inidcated that a plea offer has been extended, but had since been withdrawn. His lawyer, F.R. Files Jr., said that Perdomo had wanted to go to trial anyway.

114th District Court Judge Christi Kennedy said that the trial would likely not be until September due to the Supreme Court ruling that all jury trials across the country be postponed until at least August 1.

When he was arrested, investigators believed that Perdomo would be able to be connected to four other unsolved shootings that had occurred over the previous two weeks. However, he has still only been charged with just Brockman’s murder.