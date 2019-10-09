ARREST WARRANT: Tyler man shared more than 400 child porn files over Tumblr account

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler man is accused of sharing more than 400 photographs and videos of child pornography over his Tumblr account, according to an arrest warrant obtained by KETK News.

The warrant states the Smith County Sheriff’s Office opened an investigation in March after receiving a tip came from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

The tip flagged 49 photos shared by the Tumblr account “youngisbetterr.” Investigators served a subpoena to Suddenlink Communications where they discovered a laptop that uploaded the videos belonged to the wife of Matthew Landua.

Landua, 25, was interviewed by authorities in April when a search warrant was executed on his house and confirmed that the “youngisbetterr” account belonged to him. The warrant says he also told deputies that no one else had accessed the account.

When asked by investigators why he would disseminate child porn, Landua allegedly said he did not have an excuse.

A search warrant was then executed for the Tumblr account where it was discovered that Landua had shared 410 images and videos of children that “appear to be well under 18 years of age.”

The arrest warrant listed 30 of the photos and videos from the account that were seized. Files ranged from photos with victims posed as “models” to videos of children as young five years old being raped.

Landua was arrested once the Tumblr account records were received in August. He is being held in the Smith County Jail on a $750,000 bond.

This is the second case of a Tyler man using social media to share child porn this fall. Also in August, 27-year-old Andrew Armstrong was arrested for selling child porn over Facebook.

He appeared in court on Wednesday for his first pre-trial appearance.