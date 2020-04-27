Tyler man posed as 17-year-old on social media to sexually assault girl

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler man is facing up to life in prison after confessing to posing as a 17-year-old over social media so he could have sex with a 13-year-old girl.

According to an arrest warrant obtained by KETK News, 22-year-old Luis Ortiz began direct messaging the victim on Instagram in December and made multiple sexual advances, including sending graphic videos of himself.

The warrant states Ortiz told the victim that he was 17 and remarked how he could go to jail because of their encounter.

The victim told police she met Ortiz around 2 a.m. on March 11 in his truck near her home. She said Ortiz then convinced her to have sex with him.

Phone messages were discovered two days later by the victim’s parents who went to the police.

According to the warrant, detectives found Ortiz has “a history of solicitation of young girls between the age of 12 and 14 for sexual intercourse utilizing Snapchat, Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.”

On April 8, investigators interviewed Ortiz at his home, where he confessed to the crimes and said he had met three girls in person. He also said that he “thought he got away from it by deleting his social media accounts.”

Police stated that he deleted the accounts during the 30-minute interval between them requesting the interview and detectives arriving at his doorstep.

Ortiz was taken into custody on April 13 and charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child as well as online solicitation of a minor.

He is being held in the Smith County Jail on a combined $450,000 bond from the two charges. Ortiz is facing life in prison for the charges.