Tyler man pleads guilty to intoxicated manslaughter motorcycle crash that killed 2

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler man pleaded guilty on Wednesday to two charges of intoxicated manslaughter stemming from a motorcycle wreck back in January 2019.

Tommy Allen was driving down south Broadway Avenue when he struck 26-year-old Michael Gonzalez, who was waiting at the Amherst St. red light on his motorcycle. Gonzalez later died from his injuries at a local emergency room.

A passenger in Allen’s truck, Susan Allen, died two days later from her injuries that were made worse by frequent cocaine use.

Judge Jack Skeen followed prosecutors’ recommendations and sentenced Allen to 12 years for each death, but that the sentences will run concurrently. He will be released in 2032 when he is 73 years old.

According to an arrest warrant that KETK News obtained last year, Allen had Hydrocodone, Xanax, cocaine, and benzo in his system. Computer data from his truck showed that just seconds before the crash, Allen was traveling at 78 miles per hour.

It also stated that before Susan Allen died, she told authorities that she had warned Tommy about Gonzalez’s motorcycle in front of them. Tommy Allen responded that the light would change in time.