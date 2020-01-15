Tyler man indicted on charge of hitting his 65-year-old sister in the face with her cane

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Smith County grand jury has handed down an indictment against a Tyler man on charges of hitting his 65-year-old sister in the face with her own cane.

According to an arrest warrant obtained by KETK News in December, Lloyd Wayne DuPont Sr., 62, was arguing with his Bonnie when he took his cane and struck her in the nose on October 21.

Later, the argument continued and he hit her across the face with her hand. Their other sister Deborah told police that she witnessed the whole incident.

Dupont was taken into custody after an arrest warrant was issued in late November. He is currently sitting in the Smith County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

Judicial records show that Dupont has been charged with assault twice in the last two years, but both cases were eventually dismissed. In 2007, he pled guilty to his second DWI charge.

He is charged with Injury to an Elderly Individual, a second-degree felony, and could face up to 20 years in prison.

Dupont’s arraignment is scheduled to be in 114th District Court with Judge Christi Kennedy presiding in February.