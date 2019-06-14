Tyler man indicted for online solicitation of a minor

Ruben Contreras, 23, of Tyler was sentence to 11 years in prison for online solicitation of a minor.

Texas DPS agents went undercover as a 15-year-old girl on October 17, 2018 that led to Contreras’s arrest. Agents responded to Contreras to meet her for the purpose of having sexual contact.

Contreras stated his intent to have sex with the girl through online chats with the undercover agents.

Agents arrested Contreras at the meeting location after identifying him as the individual involved in the online chats.

On Contreras’s phone, there were many pornographic images consistent with sexually explicit chatting.

Contreras admitted to chatting and meeting the 15-year-old girl, the agents were undercover as.

Online solicitation of a minor ranges from two to 20 years in prison with the possibility of probation.

Contreras does not have a criminal record and is eligible for probation.