Tyler man indicted for murder of Chapel Hill senior

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler man accused in the murder of a Chapel Hill high school senior has been indicted for the shooting.

The case has been assigned to the 241st District Court with Judge Jack Skeen presiding. Judicial records do not list when Sparks’ first hearing will be.

18-year-old John Sparks confessed to the shooting the day after Zane Collier, 17, was killed in his own driveway, according to an arrest warrant obtained by KETK News back in April.

The document stated that Collier and a friend went to Sparks’ mobile home where they robbed him of the marijuana by reaching through an open window and taking the baggie it was in. Sparks saw them take the drugs, got in his car, and went to Collier’s house because he was “very angry.”

Collier, two friends, and his sister spent the next three hours in an SUV parked in his driveway watching movies on their phone and smoking the pot.

Sparks parked down the street where he would not be seen, got out, and waited nearby for nearly two hours to confront Collier alone, according to the warrant.

He told police that when the friends started to leave or go back into the house, he loaded his 9mm handgun and demanded Collier return the weed to him.

The warrant states that Collier was “frozen with fear” and that Sparks fired at a friend who ran back to the house before he shot Collier.

Sparks told police that he initially believed that he did not hit Collier until he fell to the ground by the SUV. The warrant stated that Collier suffered two gunshot wounds, one to his left bicep and one to the neck.

The warrant does not mention if the handgun that Sparks used was family-owned. Under Texas law, you must be 21 to purchase a handgun unless you are in the military.