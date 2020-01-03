Tyler man indicted for assaulting a pregnant woman

Live Now
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Smith County grand jury has handed down an indictment against a Tyler man for allegedly assaulting a pregnant woman.

According to Smith County judicial records, 23-year-old Victor Ortiz was arrested back on October 4, 2019, for the alleged attack and is facing third-degree felony charges.

Documents do not indicate how the incident started or what Ortiz’s relation was to the victim.

Ortiz will have his case in the 7th District Court with Judge Kerry Russell presiding. His first court date has not been scheduled as of this writing.

He has past convictions for misdemeanor drug possession and traffic violations.

If convicted, Ortiz faces up to ten years in prison for the attack.

