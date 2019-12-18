Tyler man gets 60 years for strangling girlfriend with t-shirt

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler man with a lengthy criminal history was sentenced to 60 years for strangling his girlfriend.

On February 19, 2019, Joshua Miller, 37, used a t-shirt to strangle his girlfriend until she blacked out. When she woke, she ran out of the house and dialed 911 while Miller chased her.

During the trial, the Smith County District Attorney’s Office presented evidence of Miller’s 16 previous convictions, including 7 felony convictions.

Due to his extensive criminal history, his punishment was enhanced to 25 years to life in prison.

“It’s never an easy thing to face your abuser in court, and the victim did it with courage and grace,” said Assistant District Attorney Elizabeth Anderson.

The defendant is required to serve 30 years before being eligible for parole.