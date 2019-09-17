Tyler man found guilty in counterfeiting immigration documents

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler man, Eleazar Juarez, 45, has pleaded guilty to conspiracy to produce, transfer, and forge false identification documents, according to U.S. Attorney Joseph D. Brown.

The trial began in April 2009, when information was presented in court that Juarez was involved in a conspiracy to produce and sell fictitious U.S. identification documents to others.

The false documents included U.S. Social Security cards and Permanent Residence cards.

Juarez admitted to being personally responsible for the transfer of at least 25 false identification documents.

Juarez was indicted by a federal grand jury on April 23, 2019 and could face up to five years in federal prison pending sentencing.