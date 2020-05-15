Tyler man charged with secretly recording couple in his guest room, sponsored victim through Compassion International

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler man is accused of secretly recording a couple that was staying in his guest bedroom back in 2016 without their permission. The woman was sponsored by him through Compassion International more than 20 years ago when she was a child.

According to an arrest warrant obtained by KETK News, Roland Gaines, 59, more than 20 years ago sponsored a Colombian child through the humanitarian organization. Around the time she turned 20, Gaines would travel to Colombia every year to visit her.

The document states after a visit in 2016, Gaines’ wife found explicit photos of a woman on his computers. She told an investigator at the time that she had erased all the photos. When Gaines found out she went to the police, he took the devices to his backyard and shot them.

In September 2019, his wife provided police with another laptop and it was handed over to be forensically analyzed. According to the warrant, several months later investigators found thousands of photos and videos of the woman and her husband in his guest bedroom when they had come for a visit back in June 2016

The couple told officers that they were unaware of the recordings and that the woman often felt “uncomfortable” around Gaines. He said things to her such as “You are mine” and “You are like a daughter to me.”

Gaines was released from the Smith County Jail after posting a $100,000 bond.