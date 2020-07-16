Tyler man charged for possession of child pornography, had 3,500 files on his phone

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler man has been charged with possession of child pornography and had over 3,500 files of it on his phone, according to an arrest warrant obtained by KETK News.

James Clement, 37, has been charged after a months-long investigation by Tyler police that began after a tip was received from Google and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Detectives began investigating back in April after multiple tips were received with various images of child pornography. After issuing subpoenas to Suddenlink Communications, they were able to track down Clements due to his phone number and email adress.

Detetives went to his place of residnece, which turned out to be where him and his common law wife lived. When police arrived, they described Clement as “emotional.”

As they began to ask him questions, he said about his wife “She has absolutely nothing to do with anything.”

Police seized his phone and later discovered more than 3,000 files of alleged child porn on his phone. He said that no one knew about it and that he was a victim of child abuse and had “been dealing with it since I was a kid.”

Clement is being held on a $300,000 bond and is facing up to 10 years in prison. His first court date has not been scheduled.