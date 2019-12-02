Tyler man charged for hitting 65-year-old sister with cane

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler man is behind bars after being charged with hitting his sister with a cane and later striking her in the face with his hand.

According to an arrest warrant obtained by KETK News Lloyd Wayne DuPont Sr., 62, was arguing with his 65-year-old sister Bonnie when he took his cane and struck her in the nose during an argument on October 21.

Later, the argument continued and he hit her with his hand across her face. Their other sister Deborah told police that she witnessed the whole incident.

Dupont was taken into custody after an arrest warrant was issued in late November. He is currently sitting in the Smith County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

Judicial records show that Dupont has been charged with assault twice in the last two years, but both cases were eventually dismissed.

He is charged with Injury to an Elderly Individual and could face up to 20 years in prison.